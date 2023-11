WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, November 15, 2023!

Wednesday is looking to be another clear, sunny day with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Wind speeds will stay below 10 miles per hour throughout the day before windier weather blows through Thursday and Friday.

Two cold fronts are expected to come through this week – one Thursday night and one Sunday night – to keep the highs in the 60s.