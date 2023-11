WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, November 16, 2023!

The high for Thursday will still be a mild temperature in the mid-70s, but the day will be windier than Wednesday.

The wind will get above 10 miles per hour Thursday afternoon and could get over 15 mph around 2 or 3 p.m.

An overnight cold front will drop the high for Friday by more than 10°.