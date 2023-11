WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, November 1, 2023!

The first day of November starts off cold, with morning temperatures in the 30s and an afternoon high in the 50s.

Warmer temperatures will come back, with highs climbing through the 60s and into the upper 70s over the next several days.

The total rainfall for the month of October is 4.32 inches, more than the normal amount Texoma sees.