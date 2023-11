WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, November 20, 2023!

Monday is looking like it’ll have the most activity of the week with a windy afternoon in the forecast.

The high is in the mid-60s for the day before cooler weather comes through for the next two days.

Wind speeds will get up to 20 miles per hour by between 2 and 4 p.m.