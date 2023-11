WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, November 22, 2023!

The Wednesday skies are clear and sunny, making a good travel day ahead of Thanksgiving.

The temperature is seasonably cool, with a high in the low 60s. Overnight temps are in the 30s, so make sure you’re bundled up.

Thanksgiving Day is looking to be a little warmer and a beautiful day, as well.