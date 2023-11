WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, November 27, 2023!

Monday morning started off with temperatures below freezing.

The high for the day will get up into the 50s by the afternoon. The sky will clear up, but rain chances will stay low until Thursday.

Temperatures will rise into the 60s for the next few days.