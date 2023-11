WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Tuesday, November 28, 2023!

Tuesday morning started off frosty again, but the high for the day will be warmer than Monday, getting up into the 60s.

Some light clouds might stick around for the day, but it will clear up more in the afternoon.

The chance for rain will return this Thursday, with a 70% likelihood and a high back in the 50s.