WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, November 2, 2023!

A wind blowing in from the south will bring the temperatures for Thursday into the 60s and close to the 70s for Texoma.

Temperatures will be back in the 70s Friday and into the weekend before hitting the 80s early next week.

Texoma will have slight wind throughout the day on Thursday, with wind speeds getting above 10 mph around 2 p.m.