WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, November 3, 2023!

The temperature for Friday will be in the 70s, and some areas may get close to 80° for the high.

By kickoff time for Friday Night Football, the temperature is expected to drop into the upper 60s, with a slight breeze between 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks back an hour Saturday night, meaning that the sun will rise at 7:55 a.m. Saturday and 6:56 a.m. Sunday.