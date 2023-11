WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, November 6, 2023!

Warm temperatures are back, with highs in the upper 80s and possibly even getting up to 90° through Wednesday.

A cold front is expected to blow through Texoma Wednesday night, bringing with it increased chances of rain for Thursday.

High temperatures will drop back down on Thursday as well.