WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Tuesday, November 7, 2023!

The existing record-high temperatures for November 7th and 8th are 88°, but this Tuesday and Wednesday are looking likely to break those records.

High for the next two days are close to 90° before a cold front sweeps through Wednesday night.

Thursday will be much more fall-like: Windy, rainy and cool, with a high expected only in the 50s.