WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, November 8, 2023!

Another record-high temperature is expected for Wednesday, with a possible high of 91° in parts of Texoma.

By Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, most areas will have temperatures 30 to 40 degrees colder as a cold front moves in.

Thursday will be rainy and blustery following the cold front.