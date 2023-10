WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Tuesday, October 10, 2023!

The 90° highs are back for Texoma, and warmer temperatures are expected to last until Thursday night when a cool front will move through.

It will be windy throughout the day, with winds expected to stick around a few days as well.

By this weekend, temperatures should be back down in the 70s.