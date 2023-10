WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, October 11, 2023!

The highs for Wednesday stay in the upper-80s range, with temperatures in the mid-80s in the eastern portions of Texoma.

Wind will stay around for the day, kicking back up around 4 p.m.

There is low-level moisture in the area, but there are no storm systems around to bring any more rain to Texoma.