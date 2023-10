WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7-day forecast for Friday, October 13, 2023!

Today, expect cooler, fall-like temperatures with lows in the 40s and highs in the upper 70s.

Conditions will be ideal today with a slight breeze and clear skies.

Next week, temperatures will warm back up a bit with highs in the mid-80s, with slight chances of showers as well.