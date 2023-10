WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, October 16, 2023!

Monday will be a cool start to the work week, with a high of only 68°.

After Monday, temperatures will climb back up and will stay around the 80s for most of the week before peaking over the weekend.

There is little chance for rain in the forecast at this time, so the weather is expected to remain dry.