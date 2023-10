WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Tuesday, October 17, 2023!

The day starts off with a chilly morning in the 40s before warming up to a very nice afternoon with a high of 79°.

The temperatures for the rest of the week will be above-average, staying in the mid to upper 80s before breaking into the 90s this weekend.

Rain chances will stay low until next Tuesday.