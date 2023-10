WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, October 18, 2023!

The weather for Texoma is back in the warmer temperatures from Wednesday through Monday.

The high for the day is 87° across Texoma. Friday through Sunday will get into the upper 80s and lower 90s before a cool front comes through next Monday.

The rain chances are low until next Tuesday, when the possibility of storms comes into Texoma.