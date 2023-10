WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, October 19, 2023!

Thursday will be a little bit cooler than Wednesday, with a high of 86° around Texoma.

The weekend temperatures will be much warmer, staying in the low 90s from Friday through Sunday.

After Monday night, a cool front is expected to cool down the area and bring with it higher storm chances.