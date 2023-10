WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, October 20, 2023!

Friday will be warm and sunny, with a high of 91° to end out the work week.

Highs in the 90s continue throughout the weekend, but some clouds will move into the area Saturday. There is little chance of rain over the weekend though.

A cool front Monday night brings a sharp drop in temperatures, as well as an increased chance of storms for several days next week.