WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, October 23, 2023!

Rain is coming back to Texoma for the first time since the first week of October.

Storms will start developing as early as Monday afternoon and evening, and rain chances continue every day this week.

The rain we get will likely not be a “drought-buster,” but it will hopefully make some headway into restoring some of the area lakes.