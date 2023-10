WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Tuesday, October 24, 2023!

A strong first round of rain came through the area Monday night into Tuesday morning.

More rain will stick around throughout the day as the system moves out of our area, but a second round will make its way through Wednesday.

The high for the day is 76°, and temperatures will stay in the mid-70s and low 80s until a cold front early Sunday.