WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, October 25, 2023!

Rain is continuing to fall across Texoma throughout the day Wednesday.

Starting Monday evening and lasting throughout the day Tuesday, spots across Texoma received multiple inches of rain, with more than 5 inches falling in Lawton.

The rain and storms will continue on Wednesday, opening up the possibility for flood watches and even some chances of severe weather.

Make sure to stay weather-aware and tuned in for the latest updates.