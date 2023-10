WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, October 26, 2023!

After a few days of consistent rainfall, Thursday is expected to remain dry.

A cold front Friday may bring more storms and showers back into Texoma, as well as lower temperatures.

A secondary cold front Saturday night will drop temperatures into the 40s and increase the likelihood of a freeze next week.