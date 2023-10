WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, October 27, 2023!

The first of two cold fronts moved in Thursday night, bringing a forecasted high for Friday of 73°.

A secondary cold front will move through Saturday night into Sunday morning, meaning cool temperatures with highs in the mid-40s.

Rain is back for the weekend, with 70% chances on both Saturday and Sunday.