WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, October 2, 2023!

The first week of October starts off warm, with highs still in the 90s.

As we go throughout the week, the temperature will drop down into the 80s on Thursday and into the 70s in the following days.

Rain chances are finally back in Texoma, with the highest possibility for scattered showers and storms coming on Wednesday.