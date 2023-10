WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, October 30, 2023!

Temperatures started cold and will stay cold throughout Monday, with morning temps in the 30 and highs in the 40s.

The sky will clear throughout the day, meaning drying up of the rain Texoma received over the past several days.

The overnight temperature into Tuesday morning is expected to drop below freezing.