WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Tuesday, October 31, 2023!

The sun will be out, and temperatures will be chilly for this year’s Halloween.

The high for Tuesday is in the mid-50s across Texoma, warming up from a below-freezing morning in the 20s and 30s.

The Trick-or-Treat forecast from 6 to 9 p.m. starts at 50°, and it will drop down to 41°, so make sure to stay warm if you’re headed out and about.