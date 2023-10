WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Tuesday, October 3, 2023!

Tuesday will have highs staying in the 90s for most of Texoma, with only a slightly cooler Wednesday to follow.

A 30% chance of isolated storms comes through our area tonight, but the biggest chance of evening storms will be Wednesday, with an 80% chance.

Temperatures are slowly dropping into fall weather throughout the week.