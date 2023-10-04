WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, October 4, 2023!

Storms are expected to move through Texoma Wednesday, and some of them have the possibility of becoming severe.

Stay weather-aware throughout the day. The storms will start moving into our area after 2 p.m., but it could be around 5 p.m. before they start to really develop.

All of Texoma is at a slight risk for severe storms. The biggest risks will be damaging winds, hail and small chances of a tornado.