WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, October 6, 2023!

Friday’s high is in the low-to-mid 80s for Texoma, and clear, sunny skies are in the forecast.

An overnight cold front will drop Saturday’s high to 70°. Temperatures will steadily rise after Saturday back into the upper 80s next week.

Rain chances are low for the next several days, but they will improve by the middle of next week.