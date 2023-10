WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, October 9, 2023!

The temperatures are back in the upper 80s through Wednesday before climbing up to the 90s on Thursday.

A cold front sweeps through Texoma on Thursday night, and temperatures will drop down to the 70s for the weekend.

The Ring of Fire Eclipse takes place on Saturday, October 14, and it will be visible in some parts of southern Texas.