WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, September 11, 2023!

Monday morning started off with rain across Texoma, and more rain and storms are likely later into the evening.

A much cooler week is in the forecast, with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s all week.

Along with cooler weather, rain chances are increased for the week.