WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Tuesday, September 12, 2023!

The cold front has finally hit Texoma, and highs today are much lower than a week ago.

The chance of rain is lower for today and drops down to 20% on Wednesday, but the chances will go back up on Thursday with an 80% chance of rain.

Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s up until Sunday, when temperatures will start climbing again.