WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, September 13, 2023!

A few showers are possible for Wednesday. Rain chances are 20% across Texoma throughout the day.

Thursday is the most likely day for our area to see rain, with a 70% likelihood.

Highs for Texoma stay in the upper 70s the next two days, and then temperatures will slowly rise through the 80s.