WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, September 14, 2023!

Widespread rain and storms are in the forecast for Thursday, so make sure to grab your umbrella before heading out.

Rain chances stick around through 5 p.m., where we might see a few hours of clear skies before clouds build up again overnight.

Over the next few days, temperatures will steadily climb until we reach highs in the 90s next week.