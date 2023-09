WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, September 15, 2023!

Texoma saw scattered rain and storms Friday morning, with more expected later in the evening.

The high for Friday will get up to 83°. Temperatures will increase over the weekend, and highs will be back in the 90s next week.

After Saturday, there is little chance of rain until Tuesday of next week.