WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, September 18, 2023!

Temperatures are back in the 90s for this week, slightly above normal for this time of year.

The high for Monday is 95°. The highs through Saturday are expected to stay between 90 and 95 degrees before a cool front comes through Saturday evening.

A few days will see low chances of storms, but not as many as last week.