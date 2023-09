WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Tuesday, September 19, 2023!

There’s a possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms moving through the area Tuesday evening.

A series of atmospheric “ripples” is helping generate storm conditions for the day today, and another is possible on Thursday.

Summer heat is not done just yet, with temperatures staying in the 90s and even getting close to 100° a few times.