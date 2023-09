WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, September 1, 2023!

The first day of September starts with temperatures staying in the triple digits.

The high for Friday and Saturday is 101°, and temperatures will get even warmer through next Thursday, with highs up to 105°.

Sunday brings a very low chance of a stray storm or two around Texoma, but overall rain chances are unlikely.