WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, September 21, 2023!

A few more showers and storms are expected for Texoma Thursday throughout the day.

The high will be in the upper 80s, but will climb back up to 100° by Saturday, before temperatures drop a little bit next week.

Next week the highs will be cooler, but still above average for this time of year.