WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, September 22, 2023!

The last day of summer is expected to be hot, with a high of 99° Friday.

The first day of fall on Saturday will be even hotter before a cool front drops next week temperatures to the lower 90s.

Rain chances drop back down to less than 30% next week, but there will be stray chances for storms.