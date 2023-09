WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, September 25, 2023!

Low to mid-90s are expected this week, with a bit of humidity hanging around on Monday.

Highs will be in the 90s, starting off in the low 90s but climbing to the upper 90s by the end of the week.

The dry weather will also continue. The rain chances for the week are very low.