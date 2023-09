WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, September 27, 2023!

The high for Wednesday is 96°, and the temperature will stay in the upper 90s through Friday.

Starting on Saturday, the highs will drop to the lower 90s, steadily cooling down until later in the week next week.

Rain chances are still low for the next seven days, as well.