WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, September 28, 2023!

Temperatures Thursday will get up to 97° across Texoma before cooling down over the next seven days.

There are 10-to-15 mile per hour breezes out of the south expected for the day.

The next chance for rain is a small 10% chance on Sunday, and chances don’t get much higher for the start of next week.