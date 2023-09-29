WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, September 29, 2023!

Our area will have highs in the upper-90s again for Friday, with some parts of Texoma possibly getting up to 99° for the day.

Starting on Saturday, temperatures will steadily be cooling down, eventually hitting the 80s next Tuesday and maybe even dropping into the 70s later next week.

Sunday brings a small chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the area, but better chances for rain start on Tuesday.