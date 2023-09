WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, September 4, 2023!

The high for Labor Day is 106° across Texoma, and the sun is going to be pretty strong.

The Solar Electricity is forecasting about 30 megawatts per hour, the equivalent to powering 793 homes and an energy saving of 102%.

The chance for fire danger is increased for the day thanks to low relative humidity and gusty winds.