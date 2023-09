WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Tuesday, September 5, 2023!

We’re into the first few days of September, but summer temperatures are continuing to roll on.

The highs for this week will be close to or over the record highs for this time of year, with a forecast of 110° for Friday.

Looking past the 7 Day Forecast, temperatures could drop into the 80s or lower starting next Tuesday.