WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, September 6, 2023!

Wednesday will get a little bit of a break from the near-record setting temperatures of the week.

The following days will jump back up to highs of 108° and 110°. There is a 20% chance of isolated storms moving through Texoma Wednesday night.

A cool front Friday into Saturday will steadily drop temperatures for the beginning of next week.