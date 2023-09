WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, September 7, 2023!

The high for Thursday will be close to the previous record set in 2012, with the day getting up to 108°.

Friday will also be several degrees above the previous record for September 8th. However, temperatures will start to drop on Saturday.

The highs are lower for next week, and the chances of rain are higher.